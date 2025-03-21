Women’s Club hosts tea party for dolls

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The tradition-ladened Women’s Club of Glen Ridge held its annual fundraiser, My Favorite Doll’s Tea Party, on Sunday afternoon, March 9.

This event surely is a red-letter day on many a little girl’s calendar evidenced by the number of them making their way to Snowden Place, clutching a doll with mother in tow.

They gathered at the 100-year-old clubhouse to have their doll’s hair coiffed, listen to Belle, from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” read to them, shop doll wardrobe, enter gift basket raffles, and enjoy the tea — finger sandwiches, pastries, cookies and lemonade. Two hundred and twelve people attended.

“It was our largest group and we thank all who came to enjoy the day and support the club,” said club president, Susan Costa. “Summer McKinny, this year’s American Girl Doll, was one of the raffle prizes. The American Girl Dolls continue to be a popular item, but we offered a range of prizes to appeal to all young attendees.”

Costa thanked Anne Marie Linke, Jim Cali and Amy Poster for helping with the tea, volunteers from the Glen Ridge Girl’s Club, women’s club members who provided raffle prizes and Gencarelli’s Bakery.

“The tea continues to be one of our most popular family events.” she said. “We love hosting all the children.”

In observance of the centennial of the club house dedication, there will be a House and Garden Tour on May 4 with a champagne reception, at the club, to follow. Tickets are required.