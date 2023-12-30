Women’s Club Lights Up the Night

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About 100 children and adults sang to live music at the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge, on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17.

The occasion was an annual holiday event presented by the club’s music committee whose chairperson, Trisha Turiano, said the singalong for all, “Light up the Night,” was a longstanding borough tradition.

In the past, she said it was hosted by the Glen Ridge Congregational Church and led by Thomas Mustachio, its music director and took place in Fitzgerald’s 1928. But its popularity caused it to move to the women’s club’s larger space several years ago with Turiano and Mustachio coordinating it.

However, this year only Turiano, who has chaired the committee for four years, coordinated the event because of Mustachio’s liturgical commitments.

The musicians were Darren Gage, the Glen Ridge High School band director, who played a cajón, a percussive instrument held between the knees; Zachary Kellogg, piano and flute; and Paul Byrne, guitar. The technical director was Mike Yesenosky.

The holiday selections, whose titles were projected onto a screen, covered secular and religious tunes and the people who attended were not shy about being heard. The club provided finger food and tables brought their own wine.

Turiano said the next musical event will be at noon, Jan. 9. Kristy Graves, the executive director of the Gas Lamp Players who has appeared on Broadway, will sing.