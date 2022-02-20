Bloomfield High students create Valentine’s Day cards for local hospice residents

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School club members provided patients in a local hospice with love and affection this past Valentine’s Day. Coordinated by history teacher Rachel Thomas, who estimated a combined effort of as many as 15 clubs, cards were handmade by students for individuals at Compassionate Care Hospice in Bloomfield. According to Thomas, this was the first year BHS clubs were involved in the activity, which was brought to their attention by Assistant Principal Thomas Acton.

“It’s a cause near and dear to my heart, so I just jumped at the opportunity to do it,” Thomas said in a Feb. 3 telephone interview, explaining that her grandmother had resided in a hospice facility.

She said the cards expressed to the recipients that they are loved.

“I drew a tree with leaves being hearts,” Thomas said. “Some of the high school people tried to connect and say who they are. It’s important if you’re going to send a Valentine’s card.”

Nicole Henriquez, who coordinated the effort for Compassionate Care Hospice, said that during the last 10 years, Amedisys Hospice Care, which owns Compassionate Care and other facilities throughout the country, has provided patients with 25,000 Valentine’s Day cards.

“We have a lot of patients who are veterans,” she said. “I’d like to find volunteers to write cards or create crafts.”