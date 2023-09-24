Busy months ahead for Women’s Club

With autumn arriving, the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge begins a new season of activities.

Already sold out are three community outreach CPR-training classes to be taught by the Glen Ridge Ambulance Squad on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. More classes are expected to be scheduled.

“The impetus for this came from a football chap, Damar Hamlin, of the Buffalo Bills who almost died on the football field when his heart stopped,” said Sandra Lefkovits, the club president.

“The medical teams of the Bills and the opposing team managed to revive him and four months later he was cleared to play. He said everyone should learn CPR. I spoke with the club’s executive committee to see if it was a good idea.”

The club has other activities scheduled this year.

“We are having our membership cocktail party on Sept. 22,” Lefkovits said. “It’s open to members and prospective members.”

She added that, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Art Department will be hosting the monthly meeting for the membership.

“On Oct. 29, there will be Trick and Treats,” she continued. “It’s to facilitate little tots, infants to 10-year-olds.” There will be crafts, a bouncy house and candies.

“It’s something for parents to have something to do with their little tots. It’s a fun event,” she said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Religions, Spirituality and Wellness Department will host the monthly meeting featuring the benefits of yoga. Saturday, Dec. 2, will have the Family Department host Winter Wonderland, a holiday party for the family.

“This will be followed by the Greens Event, hosted by the Home & Garden Department,” Lefkovits said. “At this event, attendees make a centerpiece or arrangement for the holidays to adorn a place in their homes. It’s an adult event with a light supper and drinks.”

Also in December, there is the Holiday Sing Along for the community to sing songs of the season. This event is hosted by the Music Department, in collaboration with the Glen Ridge Congregational Church. Its date is to be announced.

Club membership is drawn from Glen Ridge and surrounding communities. Beside the basic dues of $100 annually, it is hoped members possess a willingness to network

and enjoy club programs relating to women’s health and empowerment.

Lefkovits said the governing body consists of a board of trustees plus department chairs of which there are many. When the club formed in the early 20th century, there were six departments: Bible study, literature, German literature, nature study, household economics and current topics. Today, members have activities managing the club house and its grounds; ways and means; public relations; rental and social business; art, drama, literature, music, family or international relations events, among others. There is something for every one of the current 237 member, if they wish.

“We also have associate members,” Lefkovits said. “There are the spouses of members.”

Meetings are the first Tuesday every month, from September to June. There is no longer the requirement that a new member be sponsored. The club has a Girl’s Club, too, for high school-age girls who volunteer at events.

The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge began as an outgrowth of a Bible study class, which met at the Appleton Road home of Mrs. Charles B. Dodd, according to “The Heritage,” a Glen Ridge Bicentennial publication.

In February 1905, a group of 35 women voted to organize a club and in March the name The Woman’s Club of Glen Ridge was adopted. Its first meeting was that June when it voted to affiliate with the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Club. In 1909, it became a member of the federation. Its first president was Mrs. Dodd.

In 1921, the club raised funds to purchase land at Ridgewood Avenue and Snowden Place, its present location. Ground for the club building was broken in June 1924.

Lefkovits said the building was dedicated as a memorial to Emily Chapman, the wife of Harry Chapman, a wealthy businessman, who funded the project. The dedication was May 30, 1925. Chapman also built the Glen Ridge Public Library.

“Chapman spared no expense for the club,” Lefkovits said, “and it stands today — a formidable building.”

For additional information, go to www.womensclubglenridge.com/.