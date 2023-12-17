Local teacher named Chinese educator of the year

Shihong Zhang, a Chinese language teacher at Glen Ridge High School, has been recognized by the New Jersey Chinese Teachers Association as its Chinese educator of the year.

The organization, dedicated to promoting Chinese language and culture in public schools, presented its award Saturday, Dec. 9. Shihong was joined at the ceremony by two of her students, Robert Ness and Yuki Kishimoto, a junior and senior, respectively, who were recognized for volunteer work and given NJCTA Youth Leadership awards.

Shihong last year was named the NJ Governor’s Educator of the Year. At the high school last week, she explained what makes a good teacher.

“To be an effective teacher, you have to have passion for your profession and the students,” she said. “And you have to pursue professional growth. You must pursue teaching as an art and not a job.”

She said a teacher serves the entire community.

“I’m not just for myself and my students,” she said, “but for other teachers looking for a resource and for other students looking for guidance.”

In September, she received her supervisor’s certificate from New Jersey City University. She had to take four courses which she did in one year.

“My students have a really good achievement and they love my courses,” she said. “I wanted to see from a supervisor’s view how you look at curriculum and instruction.”

In November, she attended a national foreign language conference sponsored by the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages. This coming January, she will begin her doctoral studies online with Penn State, focusing on instructional and curriculum design.

She said Chinese is a fun course providing students with another perspective.

“There’s such a difference between the East and the West,” she said. “When you learn Chinese, you’re looking at another half of the world. Both halves are great. We have to appreciate the diversity because 20-30 years ago, you didn’t see so many Chinese in the American workplace or school.”

Shihong also teaches Chinese at the Northern NJ Huaxia Chinese School, in Verona, on weekends, providing immigrants with language instructions and assistance adapting to American schools. She does the same thing at GRHS with new students, from China, and their parents.

“People need to know each other’s language to grow closer,” she said. “There’s a quote by Nelson Mandela: ‘If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to a man in his own language, that goes to his heart.’

Shohong said teaching has been her only employment since graduating college.

“I don’t think I can do another job,” she said. “I’ve never thought about another. Immediately when I get to the classroom, I become energized.”

Robert Ness, a student recognized for his volunteerism, for the last two years has been helping the Glen Ridge Diversity and Inclusion Association with its Asian events.

These included a mahjong night, an annual picnic and an Asian American Pacific Islander celebration. There is an Asian American Pacific Islander organization at the school and Robert is co-president.

“Recently, our school had a Diwali event.” she said. “That’s an Indian holiday. I helped organize it.”

According to Robert, 150 people attended the party in the high school cafeteria. There was authentic food, dancing and a sarong-tying competition. He said he enjoys helping people as do most of his friends who volunteer, often with Tony’s Kitchen, a community-oriented mission, based in Montclair providing food.

Robert applied for the NJCTA honor. It required 50 hours of Asian-related service and another 50 hours of service. Shihong encouraged him to step forward and let his efforts be recognized. He also recently became a Life Boy Scout, with Troop 855, which meets at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church. He hopes to become an Eagle Scout with a medical or fitness-related community project.

Yuki said, to be considered for the award, he had to write an essay describing his volunteer efforts.

“I made my own nonprofit called ReUrban,” he said, adding that the nonprofit ties in with the proposed Greenway Project to convert unused train tracks into recreational space.

“Part of ReUrban is a summer design workshop,” he said. “I had eight students in grades three to nine.”

Yuki also founded the first GRHS urban planning club. It is named UrbanRidge.

“Our goal is to explore architecture in different ways,” he said. “Right now, our goal is to transform a small hill, in the back of the school, into a courtyard. We’re attempting to get a grant and partnering with a landscaper.”