New superintendent lays out plans

Every new school year has its curriculum initiatives and with September knocking, first-year school superintendent Kyle Arlington gave this newspaper a heads-up on what parents can anticipate.

Arlington, the former superintendent of the Kenilworth school district, naturally said he was looking forward to his new job. Starting out, he has been engaged in conversations with board of education members, borough officials, administrators, parents and teachers to determine how he “can support and accelerate some of the good work already in progress and find entry points for advancing the district curriculum in new and innovative ways.”

These conversations will be on-going, he said, and that he will be a presence in district classrooms and the community-at-large.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to meet the stakeholders,” he said, “and bringing my perspectives and sensibilities to our shared work.”

Once school starts, Arlington will engage in more extensive conversations with students and teachers and is planning to have a series of meet and greets in the fall.

A new initiative, “Capturing Kids’ Hearts,” Arlington said will be a major focus this year. The program will support emotional and social development for Pre-K to 2nd grade students and is being funded by the Glen Ridge Educational Foundation. Already being used in numerous districts, he said the program will help develop productive behaviors, build and maintain positive relationships and teach students how to set and achieve goals. Additionally, its aim is to help children reduce social anxiety and empower their voice. It will also create self-managing classrooms.

“Creating self-managing classrooms is about shifting the focus from the teacher being the sole ‘manager’ of the classroom to student-driven responsibility, fostering an environment where students are empowered to succeed both academically and socially,” he said. “The benefits of this approach include empowering students through positive reinforcement, increased engagement and problem solving skills.”

The physical education and health curriculum in the district will be reviewed.

“The standards for health and PE subjects have not changed,” Arlington said. “Each curriculum is on a five-year cycle where it is reviewed on an ongoing basis. This year on the cycle, PE and health are slated for review.

Teachers will convene with our curriculum director to review our curriculum guides and make updates. We anticipate updates, but not major shifts given the New Jersey student learning standards haven’t changed in these areas.”

The more things change, the more they remain the same and Arrington said there will be a continued focus on academic intervention and inclusion.

Language arts will be reviewed and updated and the district will undergo a monitoring by NJ QSAC this fall.

The N.J. Quality Single Accountability Continuum is the N.J. Department of Education’s self-evaluation for public schools.

“This will be an ongoing process in tandem with the Essex County DOE office,” Arlington said.. The monitoring usually starts in late winter or early spring. From start to finish, it lasts several months and occurs every three years. The Glen Ridge Board of Education will determine its 2024-25 goals later this month.

“I’m really excited about being a physical presence in school buildings and finding out what the teachers and classrooms are like,” he said.

Prior to serving in Kenilworth, Arlington was assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in the Millburn Public School District.

He was chosen for Glen Ridge superintendent from a pool of 62 candidates in a search process that lasted four months.

Arlington provided updated student populations: Glen Ridge Middle/High School: 790; Ridgewood: 535; Central Avenue: 126; Forest Avenue: 130; Linden Avenue: 152.

He said there were 15 new teachers/education specialists in the district.

More information on “Capturing Kids Hearts” can be viewed at: https://www.capturingkidshearts.org.