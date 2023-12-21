Santa Claus touches down in the borough

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Santa Claus landed in Glen Ridge last Thursday night.

Glen Ridge Police Department spokesperson Lt. Timothy Faranda said the elf’s landing was OK’ed by the police department. Chief Sean Quinn led a parade of noisy, flashy cars throughout the town. Joining in were the Montclair Fire Department, the Glen Ridge Department of Public Works and the borough ambulance corp. All welcomed the North Pole visitor.

“We have been doing the parade for three years now,” Faranda said. “We had talked about it, but had a difficult time getting it off the ground. We really enjoy doing this and our officers and their families love to see the joy on every kid’s face as we pass by and distribute candy canes.”

The event, the lieutenant said, was well-worth the effort. He added that Santa’s route takes 1.5 hours to complete and travels the north/south length of the town, a distance of about 5 miles.