‘Dinner Under the Stars’ brings something for all ages

July 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge train station paintings are on display GR-reverie-C

Glen Ridge train station paintings are on display

July 22, 2026 2
Bloomfield Church clock will be chiming soon after overhaul BLM-church clock3-C

Bloomfield Church clock will be chiming soon after overhaul

July 15, 2026 81
Community comes together for some borough weeding GR-weeding1-C

Community comes together for some borough weeding

July 15, 2026 78
Glen Ridge Summer Arts Camp has a lot to offer GR summer arts camp2-C

Glen Ridge Summer Arts Camp has a lot to offer

July 8, 2026 125

Related Stories

MAP-Liver Transplant1-C
6 minutes read

Liver transplant gives South Orange woman a new lease on life

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 2
WO-AWL seeks volunteers-BW
1 minute read

West Orange Animal Welfare League seeks volunteers

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 1
GR-reverie-C
3 minutes read

Glen Ridge train station paintings are on display

Daniel Jackovino July 22, 2026 2
SO-warehouse closes1-C
3 minutes read

97-year-old South Orange warehouse closes its doors

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta July 15, 2026 68
BLM-church clock3-C
3 minutes read

Bloomfield Church clock will be chiming soon after overhaul

Daniel Jackovino July 15, 2026 81
GR-weeding1-C
3 minutes read

Community comes together for some borough weeding

Daniel Jackovino July 15, 2026 78

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors GOLF-SHP McNelly1 1

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

July 21, 2026 5
Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship BASE-NUT 13U 2

Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship

July 20, 2026 26
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1 3

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

July 19, 2026 45
Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery FOOT-CHSsummer3 4

Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery

July 14, 2026 42

You may have missed

BLM-salsa night1-C
3 minutes read

‘Dinner Under the Stars’ brings something for all ages

Daniel Jackovino July 22, 2026 2
MAP-Liver Transplant1-C
6 minutes read

Liver transplant gives South Orange woman a new lease on life

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 2
WO-AWL seeks volunteers-BW
1 minute read

West Orange Animal Welfare League seeks volunteers

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 1
GR-reverie-C
3 minutes read

Glen Ridge train station paintings are on display

Daniel Jackovino July 22, 2026 2