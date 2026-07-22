‘Dinner Under the Stars’ brings something for all ages

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield Center Alliance hosted one of its weekly summertime “Dinner Under the Stars,” on Friday, July 17. The venue was, as always, Washington Street, and the music on this night was salsa, performed by Son de Tres.

People from surrounding communities come to these parties, but not necessarily to dine and dance. Seating is ample and some come just to look, listen and chat lending the event an easy going, Old World charm. And all ages attend, with parents, of course. So, it’s not unusual to see a circle of small children prancing to “ring around the rosie” beside adults embracing to the beat. In his 10th year, BCA Director Ollyn Lettman is working to attract businesses and attention to the Center, the area surrounding the intersections of Bloomfield and Glenwood avenues and Broad Street.

“We are finishing up on a few planning studies,” he said. “The alliance currently has a study to figure out how to generate more arts and culture in the Center. That would be an opportunity to attract investors.”

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The funding for the studies, and there are three, is coming from a Main Streets NJ Grant, from the state division of community affairs. It is for $150K.

Besides the arts and culture study, there is a parking study – a ubiquitous concern and a rebranding study. The parking study should be completed by the end of the year. The arts and culture and rebranding studies by the end of summer.

“Parking is a problem,” Lettman said. “We’re asking, Is there enough parking signage? Should there be long-term parking? We don’t have the answers yet.”

Regarding the rebranding effort, Lettman said the study will look at the current environment to determine how to market a downtown Bloomfield identity and what exactly it should be. Nonetheless, the beat goes on.

Bloomfield Center will soon have a trampoline park, Soar and Bounce.

“It’s kind of like a sky zone,” Lettman said. “It’s family oriented and what’s good, it will help to make the Center an entertainment destination.”

Puppet Heap, a nationally recognized puppet maker for TV and film, has recently moved into the Leo Building.

“The thing that’s exciting is that, with Puppet Heap, we have an acclaimed art source in Bloomfield,” Lettman said.

And for pedestrian traffic, DiNapoli Pizza opened several months ago and a taco place, Tacos de Ojo, replaced Burgers Grilled Right, on Broad Street.

In the fall, the traditional Harvest Fest returns. It no longer occupies Broad Street since the pandemic, but Washington Street and a part of Glenwood Avenue.

“The Harvest Fest is a long-standing tradition in Bloomfield,” Lettman said. “And we’re hoping to do a Halloween Parade. We did it four or five years ago, stopped it and brought it back last year and it did well.”

But there is no need to wait for a nip in the air. Dining Under the Stars is every Friday, from 6 to 10 p.m., until Sept. 4. On July 24, rhythm, blues and soul will be performed by MPack Band.

Photos by Daniel Jackovino











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