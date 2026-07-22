July 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

July 19, 2026 45
Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery FOOT-CHSsummer3

Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery

July 14, 2026 42
Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery FOOT-GRcamp6

Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery

July 15, 2026 59
West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout FOOT-WOsummer8

West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout

July 14, 2026 55

Related Stories

LOGO-Yogi Berra Museum
2 minutes read

Yogi Berra Museum opens exhibition celebrating Yogi and the presidents for America’s 250th anniversary

Editor July 15, 2026 65
G-HOOPS-BHS Rodriguez3
3 minutes read

New head coach Tahira Rodriguez ecstatic to guide Bloomfield HS girls basketball team

Joe Ragozzino July 14, 2026 68
B-HOOPS-BHSvMontclair3
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing

Joe Ragozzino July 8, 2026 97
TRACK-IRV Pierre borthers
1 minute read

Pierre brothers excel at AAU Regional track, advance to nationals

Editor July 8, 2026 97
LOGO-BLM Jr. Bengals
1 minute read

Bloomfield Jr. Bengals accept football and cheerleading registration

Editor July 2, 2026 110
FOOT-BLM camp10
1 minute read

Bloomfield High School Alumni Football Camp — Photo Gallery and Vidoes

Joe Ragozzino June 30, 2026 79

LOCAL SPORTS

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery BASE-BLMcamp1 1

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

July 21, 2026 1
Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors GOLF-SHP McNelly1 2

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

July 21, 2026 8
Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship BASE-NUT 13U 3

Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship

July 20, 2026 26
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1 4

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

July 19, 2026 45

You may have missed

BASE-BLMcamp1
1 minute read

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

Joe Ragozzino July 21, 2026 1
BLM-salsa night1-C
3 minutes read

‘Dinner Under the Stars’ brings something for all ages

Daniel Jackovino July 22, 2026 3
MAP-Liver Transplant1-C
6 minutes read

Liver transplant gives South Orange woman a new lease on life

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 3
WO-AWL seeks volunteers-BW
1 minute read

West Orange Animal Welfare League seeks volunteers

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 2