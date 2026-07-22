Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

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BLOOMFIELD — The 20th annual Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp began last week at the Bloomfield Middle School field. The camp, for boys in grades 2-8, is directed by former Bloomfield High School head baseball coach Mike Policastro, who founded the camp. The campers learn fundamentals and take part in drills and games in a fun atmosphere.

The final week is July 27-31. To register for the final week of the camp, contact Policastro at 973-809-2086 or email polibomb25@yahoo.com.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

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