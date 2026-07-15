Yogi Berra Museum opens exhibition celebrating Yogi and the presidents for America’s 250th anniversary

LITTLE FALLS – In celebration of America 250, the nation’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is opening a new exhibition, “Yogi: All the President’s Man – An American Life in the National Pastime,” exploring the relationships between baseball Hall-of-Famer Yogi Berra and the presidency.

Over the course of nearly 70 years, Berra shared moments with every United States president, from Harry Truman to Donald Trump. Some were brief encounters; others grew into lasting friendships. Admired across political parties, generations and backgrounds, Yogi had a rare ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Whether in the White House, at the ballpark or the bowling alley, he found common ground through humility, humor and authenticity.

Among many other presidential artifacts, the exhibition features baseballs signed by Richard Nixon, George W. Bush and Barack Obama; a bat signed by Donald Trump; personal correspondence from Lyndon Johnson, Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton; and a state dinner menu signed by Yogi, Ronald Reagan and King Fahd of Saudi Arabia. It also includes 18 photographs of presidents Taft through Obama throwing out first pitches, on loan from the McMullen Family Foundation.

“Yogi moved as easily through the White House as he did through the clubhouse,” said Eric Longo, the museum’s interim executive director. “As the country marks its 250th birthday, this exhibition examines the unifying power of baseball, a game that, like Yogi himself, has long brought Americans together.”

The exhibition is included in the cost of Museum admission. For hours and tickets, visit www.yogiberramuseum.org.

This exhibition is made possible in part by an “America 250” grant from Passaic County.

About The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center:

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State University. Its mission is to preserve and promote the values of respect, sportsmanship and excellence through culturally diverse, inclusive sports-based educational exhibitions and programming.

For more information about the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973-655-2378.

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