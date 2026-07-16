Ayesha Barkley excited to be new East Orange Campus HS head girls basketball coach

EAST ORANGE — Ayesha Barkley enjoyed a stellar career for the East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team.

As a sophomore, the forward/center was on the Jaguars team that won the 2003 North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship, before finishing as the Group 4 state runner-up with a 25-3 record. It marked the last time the Jaguars reached a state championship game.

Barkley, who played for renowned head coach Derrick Johnson in her junior and senior seasons, was an All–Iron Hills Conference honoree.

After graduating from EOCHS in 2005, Barkley continued her career at Division 1 Stetson University, in DeLand, Florida. She played in every game during her four years at Stetson, finishing her career ranked No. 3 in program history in blocked shots (92).

Barkley is now back home as the new EOCHS girls head basketball coach.

“I am just so excited,” said Barkley, a member of the East Orange Basketball Hall of Fame, about being named the Jaguars head coach. “I am excited to take on this new responsibility. I just hope I represent my city well.”

Barkley, who has experience as a recreation coach, already has developed a strong bond with EOCHS returning players.

“These are my girls,” she said. “They are like my own kids. They know I’m going to be tough on them, but it’s all with love.”

The program has made steady progress over the past few years under previous head coach Robert Spence. The Jaguars went 0-16 in 2023, 3-14 in 2024, 11-12 in 2025 and 12-8 last winter, their first winning season since 2020, when they went 21-6 and reached the semifinals of the North 1, Group 4 sectional tournament. Johnson’s final season was in 2022.

Despite losing their two best players to graduation in center Kerla Mathurin and guard Arianna McKinnon, the Jaguars are expected to return rising junior Destinee Mack-Ayers and rising sophomore Syreetah Flood to lead the way. Barkley hopes to aid the players in their development on and off the court. “I just want them to grow and mature,” she said. “I want them to build up their confidence.”

Notes – Under Johnson, the EOCHS program enjoyed a strong run of success, winning its two only Essex County Tournament titles in 2015 and 2016 and Group 4 state sectional championships in 2010 (North 1), 2013 (North 2), 2015 (North 1) and 2016 (North 2).

Photo gallery (courtesy of Ayesha Barkley)

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