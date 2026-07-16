July 16, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery FOOT-GRcamp6

Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery

July 15, 2026 5
West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout FOOT-WOsummer8

West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout

July 14, 2026 10
New head coach Tahira Rodriguez ecstatic to guide Bloomfield HS girls basketball team G-HOOPS-BHS Rodriguez3

New head coach Tahira Rodriguez ecstatic to guide Bloomfield HS girls basketball team

July 14, 2026 23
Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio St. safety McClain directs youth football camp FOOT-WO McClain camp2

Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio St. safety McClain directs youth football camp

July 8, 2026 63

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery FOOT-GRcamp6 1

Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery

July 15, 2026 5
West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout FOOT-WOsummer8 2

West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout

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Ayesha Barkley excited to be new East Orange Campus HS head girls basketball coach G-HOOPS-EO Barkley3 3

Ayesha Barkley excited to be new East Orange Campus HS head girls basketball coach

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Yogi Berra Museum opens exhibition celebrating Yogi and the presidents for America’s 250th anniversary LOGO-Yogi Berra Museum 4

Yogi Berra Museum opens exhibition celebrating Yogi and the presidents for America’s 250th anniversary

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