East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football

EAST ORANGE — East Orange Campus High School rising senior defensive lineman Esa Wittingburg announced his commitment to continue his football career at Wake Forest University.

Wittingburg, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher, made his announcement during a ceremony at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange on June 18. He had more than 30 scholarship offers. Among his other finalists were Missouri, Indiana and North Carolina State.

Last season, Wittingburg posted 34 tackles, including 16.5 for loss and 10 sacks in just six games. He is ranked No. 29 in the state in the Class of 2027 by 247sports.com.

In a text message to the Record-Transcript, Wittingburg said he picked Wake Forest because “definitely the coaches and the development plan they have for me. And then, on top of that, I’m also getting a great education.”

Photo Courtesy of Esa Wittingburg

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