July 3, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football FOOT-EO Esa1

East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football

June 30, 2026 1
Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees SOFT-CHSvCALD12-C

Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees

July 1, 2026 3
Irvington Elite Track athletes victorious at nationals TRACK-IHS nationals

Irvington Elite Track athletes victorious at nationals

June 30, 2026 5
Belleville HS senior athletes announce college decisions G-SOCCER-BEL Almodovar signs

Belleville HS senior athletes announce college decisions

June 25, 2026 21

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS softball team enjoys stellar season, boasts Super Essex Conference honorees SOFT-NHSvBHS1 1

Nutley HS softball team enjoys stellar season, boasts Super Essex Conference honorees

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East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football FOOT-EO Esa1 2

East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football

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Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees SOFT-CHSvCALD12-C 3

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Irvington Elite Track athletes victorious at nationals TRACK-IHS nationals 4

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