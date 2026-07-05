Nutley HS track stars Meya Ranges and Havana Alvarez earn All-American honors at adidas Nationals

NUTLEY — Nutley High School track and field standouts Meya Ranges and Havana Alvarez earned All-American honors after putting up stellar performances at the adidas Track and Field Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina, June 18-21.

In the Championship Girls 2-Mile Run, Ranges, a recent graduate, took sixth place in 11 minutes, 34.89 seconds..

In the Championship Girls Long Jump, Alvarez, a rising junior, took fourth place with a leap of 18 feet, 5.25 inches.

Alvarez qualified for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken on June 3. At the Meet of Champions, she placed 18th in the long jump at 16-10.25.

Photo Courtesy of Nutley High School Cross-Country

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