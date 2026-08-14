Susan Giaimo, age 79, passed away peacefully 8/11/26.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she moved to West Caldwell, NJ in 1955. After raising her three children in Bloomfield, NJ, she lived in Nutley for the last 25 years.

A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Susan was a woman whose life was defined by her affection for her family. Her greatest joy in life was loving and caring for her grandchildren and her grand pups. Always there to lend a helping hand and offer a listening ear.

Susan is survived by her son Frank Giaimo (fiancé Linda Martin), daughter Denise Giaimo, son Joseph Giaimo (wife Tricia), grandchildren Anthony Giaimo, Brianna DeCicco and Nikkiann Giaimo, her precious great-granddaughter Isabella Rose Giaimo, her loving sister Loretta Kulig, many adored nieces and nephews and her grand pups Bear, Hero, Chloe, and Cooper.

Susan is predeceased by her parents Andrew and Irene Palma (Strauss), brother Andrew Palma, sister Frances Garamella, brother-in-law Joseph Garamella, brother-in-law Thomas Kulig, and daughter- in- law Rosanne Giaimo.

In honoring their mother’s wishes, a private family gathering will take place at a later date, with no public service. To honor Susan, please say a prayer, be kind to a stranger or possibly donate to your local animal shelter.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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