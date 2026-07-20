Richard A. Conklin, 92, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2026.

Born on May 1, 1934, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, Richard was the son of the late Earl and Dorothy Conklin. He was raised in Bloomfield and graduated from Bloomfield High School. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1955. Following his military service, he began a career with Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company, where he worked for 36 years and retired as Supervisor of the Printing Department.

Richard found great joy in life’s simple pleasures. He was a devoted fan of the New York Mets and New York Giants, loved trout fishing, and treasured spending time with his family. Nothing made him happier than cheering on his grandchildren at their baseball and softball games.

Richard was the beloved husband of the late Lois Conklin. He is survived by his loving children, Caryn Donah and her husband, Tom Donah; Rich Conklin; and Jessica Gonzalez and her husband, Mike Gonzalez. He was the proud grandfather of Eric Conklin, Stephanie Telfer and her husband, Cory Telfer, Lauren Donah, Michael Gonzalez, and Jake Gonzalez, and the cherished great- grandfather of Cynthia Telfer.

Richard will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his strong work ethic, his love of sports and the outdoors, and the many happy memories he created with those who knew and loved him. His kindness, quiet strength, and unwavering love for his family will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm on Monday, July 20, at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad St. Bloomfield. Interment Private.

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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