Demetra N. Lampros passed away peacefully on August 1, 2026.

Born and raised in Newark, Demetra moved to West Orange, New Jersey, in 1961, where she remained a lifelong resident. She earned her Associate’s Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and began her career as a buyer for Hahne & Co. in Newark. Through her dedication and talent, she advanced to the position of Divisional Merchandise Manager with Associated Dry Goods in New York City, a role that afforded her the opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe and the Far East. Following the company’s closure, she worked for many years at Liberty Food Market, the beloved Greek specialty store in Kenilworth.

A devoted member of Saint Nicholas, Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Roseland, Demetra was actively involved in the parish community and in the Daughters of Penelope. Music was one of the greatest joys of her life and a gift that came naturally to her. She began singing while attending the Beard School in Orange and went on to become the choir director for Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Newark. After joining the Metropolitan Greek Chorale, she performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall.

Demetra also loved to travel throughout the United States, enjoyed tending to her garden, and looked forward to visits to the casinos of Atlantic City and Pennsylvania, where she especially loved playing the slot machines. Above all, she cherished people. Outgoing, warm, and welcoming, she had an extraordinary ability to make others feel special. She was known for her heartfelt hugs, when Demetra embraced someone, she truly meant it. Her close circle of relatives and friends brought her great joy throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Nicholas and Bessie Lampros.

She is survived by her loving sister, Angelique Lampros; her brother, George Lampros; her cherished godchildren; many cousins here and in Greece; extended family members; and her many dear and devoted friends.

Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Friday 8/7, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Saint Nicholas, Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 80 Laurel Avenue, Roseland, NJ 07068. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., with interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Linden, New Jersey. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Farmer Funeral Home, Roseland, New Jersey. For condolences and complete service information, please visit www.farmerfh.com.

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