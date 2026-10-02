Columbia HS boys soccer team enjoys six-game winning streak

The Columbia High School boys soccer team has been on a roll.

The Cougars defeated Millburn, Newark East Side and Nutley to extend their winning streak to six games and improved to 6-1-1 on the season.

Senior Flynn Dannheisser scored a hat trick to lead the Cougars to a 4-1 win over Millburn on Sept. 22 at Millburn. Sophomore Cooper Schwartz scored the other goal.

Junior Dylan Blackmon-Friedman, junior Felix Benediktsson and senior Mason Beaupierre each had an assist. Sophomore goalie Mattias Calderon Chubb made six saves and senior goalie Jasper Harris made two saves.

Senior Zev Podgursky, senior Yuta Goldberg and junior Marc Dyvens Philippe each had a goal in the 3-2 win at Newark East Side on Sept. 24. Senior Sam Brash and Dannheisser each had an assist.

CHS defeated host Nutley 3-0 on Sept. 28. Podgursky, Goldberg and Dyvens Philippe each had a goal.

The Cougars are 4-0-1 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division.

Upcoming games:

Oct. 5: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 7: Barringer, 6:30 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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