Columbia HS girls soccer team improves to 5-0

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School girls soccer team rolled to a 9-1 win over Payne Tech on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Underhill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Sophomore Talia Blint Midrony scored a hat trick, sophomore Shea Nelson had two goals and one assist, freshman Ivy Weinstein had two goals, senior Vivian Kubany scored a goal and dished out two assists, and sophomore Violet Hanson added a goal and an assist. Freshman Josephine Doble had two assists and freshman goalie Lena Squilla made four saves.

Upcoming games:

Sept. 24: Millburn, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Dayton (Springfield), 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Caldwell, 2 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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