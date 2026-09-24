September 25, 2026

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Irvington HS boys soccer team thrives with solid early-season results LOGO-IHS

Irvington HS boys soccer team thrives with solid early-season results

September 23, 2026 5
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys unbeaten start to the season LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys unbeaten start to the season

September 23, 2026 5
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team keeps up winning ways Isabella Bernhard. Bloomfield defeats Belleville 7-0. Sept. 15.

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team keeps up winning ways

September 23, 2026 7
Columbia HS girls soccer team improves to 5-0 LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS girls soccer team improves to 5-0

September 23, 2026 14

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LOCAL SPORTS

Irvington HS boys soccer team thrives with solid early-season results LOGO-IHS 1

Irvington HS boys soccer team thrives with solid early-season results

September 23, 2026 5
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys unbeaten start to the season LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys unbeaten start to the season

September 23, 2026 5
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team keeps up winning ways Isabella Bernhard. Bloomfield defeats Belleville 7-0. Sept. 15. 3

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team keeps up winning ways

September 23, 2026 7
Columbia HS girls soccer team improves to 5-0 LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS girls soccer team improves to 5-0

September 23, 2026 14

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