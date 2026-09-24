GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School football team cruised to a 37-0 win over Lincoln, of Jersey City, on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Caven Point Stadium in Jersey City.

The Ridgers snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 2-2. Lincoln fell to 0-3.

Junior Aidan Kelly rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and passed for 38 yards and another TD on two of three passing attempts.

Senior running back Hunter Sicoli had 11 carries for 78 rushing yards, including a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter, Kelly ran for a 2-yard TD run, followed by junior receiver Luke Foster’s two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead. Kelly connected with junior Greyson Walton on a 20-yard TD pass and senior James Gist kicked the extra point for a 15-0 lead later in the quarter.

Kelly scored on a 2-yard run and Gist kicked the extra point in the third quarter.

After Sicoli’s TD run, Gist had a 1-yard TD run later in the fourth quarter. Foster hit senior Rory Winnick on the two-point conversion pass.

Sophomore Jack Driscoll rushed six times for 48 yards. Glen Ridge had 270 rushing yards.

Defensively, junior lineman Tyler Kamil had eight tackles, including one tackle for loss. Senior lineman Paul Wiley had seven tackles and a sack. Sophomore lineman Matt Pereira had six tackles and a sack. Winnick, a linebacker, had five tackles. Junior lineman Marco Pavan had four tackles.

The Ridgers, who were on the road for the past three games, will host Wallkill Valley on Saturday, Sept. 26, at noon at Hurrell Field. Wallkill Valley is 4-0.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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