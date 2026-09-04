September 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson signed to New York Jets’ practice squad FOOT-IRV-Henderson

Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson signed to New York Jets’ practice squad

September 2, 2026 2
Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener FOOT-BHSvCentral4

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener

September 2, 2026 11
Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus B-SOCCER-BEL coach

Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus

September 4, 2026 14
Irvington HS Blue Knights football team cruises in opener FOOT-IHSpractice11

Irvington HS Blue Knights football team cruises in opener

September 2, 2026 13

Related Stories

FOOT-GRpractice7
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS football team wins season opener in overtime

Joe Ragozzino September 2, 2026 12
FOOT-GRpractice1
3 minutes read

2026 PREVIEW: Glen Ridge HS football team will be tough up front with solid linemen

Joe Ragozzino September 2, 2026 20
G-SOCCER-GRpractice10
4 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team seeks to have big year with new head coach

Joe Ragozzino August 25, 2026 90
July Birthday Buddies Olivia, Emma Fowler and Paige Meitrott
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge resident/basketball player brings birthday joy to nursing home residents

Editor August 13, 2026 148
B-HOOPS-GR captains
6 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball captains will lead the way

Joe Ragozzino August 5, 2026 181
BASE-BLM 9U
1 minute read

Bloomfield–Glen Ridge youth baseball teams win championships this summer

Editor July 28, 2026 226

LOCAL SPORTS

Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson signed to New York Jets’ practice squad FOOT-IRV-Henderson 1

Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson signed to New York Jets’ practice squad

September 2, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team vies for another banner season B-SOCCER-GRpractice2 2

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team vies for another banner season

September 2, 2026 8
Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener FOOT-BHSvCentral4 3

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener

September 2, 2026 11
Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus B-SOCCER-BEL coach 4

Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus

September 4, 2026 14

You may have missed

FOOT-IRV-Henderson
2 minutes read

Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson signed to New York Jets’ practice squad

Joe Ragozzino September 2, 2026 2
B-SOCCER-GRpractice2
3 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team vies for another banner season

Joe Ragozzino September 2, 2026 8
FOOT-BHSvCentral4
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener

Joe Ragozzino September 2, 2026 11
B-SOCCER-BEL coach
4 minutes read

Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus

Joe Ragozzino September 4, 2026 14