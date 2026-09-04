Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School football team enjoyed a triumphant start to the 2026 season, as the Bengals defeated Newark Central 13-7 in the opener on Friday, Aug. 28, at Shabazz Stadium in Newark.

Senior wide receiver Michael Mickens ran for a 3-yard score in the second quarter to open the scoring for the Bengals.

After Central scored a TD in the fourth quarter to take a 7-6 lead, senior lineman Mekhi Wilson returned a fumble 33-yards for a score later in the quarter for the game winner.

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Junior running back Zhamir Scott rushed for 39 yards on 10 carries, junior RB Brandon Plummer had nine carries for 35 rushing yards and Mickens finished with 24 yards on eight carries.

Junior quarterback Derek Kittner completed five of nine passes for 51 yards for the Bengals.

Defensively for the Bengals, senior defensive back Tayler Guerrero had 12 ½ tackles with 1 ½ sacks and a forced fumble; senior lineman Makai Douglas had 13 tackles with four sacks; Wilson finished with 11 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss; sophomore DB Jayson Anderson posted eight tackles; senior DB Brian Heredia had seven tackles; and senior linebacker Aiden Ruiz collected 6 ½ tackles.

The Bengals will host East Orange Campus on Friday, Sept. 4, at Foley Field at 6 p.m. EOC lost to Piscataway 26-20 at home in the opener on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 29.

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