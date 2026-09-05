Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson signed to New York Jets’ practice squad

IRVINGTON — Al-Jay Henderson didn’t get his name called in the NFL Draft last spring.

However, the Irvington High School alum didn’t give up his dream of playing the NFL

Henderson, a 5-foot-10, 216-pound running back who completed his career at the University of Buffalo, has been signed to the New York Jets’ practice squad, following the end of preseason.

Henderson attended two rookie tryout camps, including one by the Jets, but he didn’t get signed to an NFL roster during the preseason. But that changed when the Jets recently signed him.

Irvington High School has had a rich history of players who have played or coached in the NFL. Among them are Raheem Morris, the former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and most recently the Atlanta Falcons, who is now the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers; Josh Evans, a safety who played at Florida and for the Jacksonville Jaguars; and Alshermond Singleton, who won a Super Bowl with the Bucs, alongside Morris, who was then an assistant Tampa Bay coach.

An All-Mid-American Conference honoree, Henderson rushed for a team-high 755 yards and six touchdowns, and also had 25 receptions for 181 yards last season, playing in 12 games and making 10 starts for Buffalo as a senior.

In 2024 as a junior, Henderson rushed for 1,079 yards and nine touchdowns, and was second in the MAC in rushing at 82.9 yards a game. He played in 13 games with 11 starts.

Photo Courtesy of University of Buffalo

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