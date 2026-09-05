September 5, 2026

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Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team vies for another banner season B-SOCCER-GRpractice2

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team vies for another banner season

September 2, 2026 7
Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener FOOT-BHSvCentral4

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener

September 2, 2026 10
Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus B-SOCCER-BEL coach

Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus

September 4, 2026 14
Irvington HS Blue Knights football team cruises in opener FOOT-IHSpractice11

Irvington HS Blue Knights football team cruises in opener

September 2, 2026 12

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LOCAL SPORTS

Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson signed to New York Jets’ practice squad FOOT-IRV-Henderson 1

Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson signed to New York Jets’ practice squad

September 2, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team vies for another banner season B-SOCCER-GRpractice2 2

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team vies for another banner season

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Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener FOOT-BHSvCentral4 3

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener

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Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus B-SOCCER-BEL coach 4

Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus

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