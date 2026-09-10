Irvington HS football team improves to 2-0

IRVINGTON — The Irvington High School football team got its payback.

Senior receiver Jahmir Howell scored three touchdowns, as the Blue Knights improved to 2-0 with a 27-12 win over Union City on Friday, Sept. 4.

The victory avenged the 21-14 loss to Union City in last year’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs first round.

Howell rushed for two TDs and caught a 33-yard scoring pass from junior quarterback Justin Spellman.

Spellman also threw a 23-yard TD pass to junior receiver Sinaj Thomas-Williams and finished 9 of 11 passing for 130 yards. Union City fell to 1-1.

The Blue Knights will get a big test when they host a strong West Orange team on Thursday, Sept. 10, in the home opener at 7 p.m. West Orange, led by head coach Darnell Grant, is 1-1. Grant is an IHS alum and former Blue Knights head coach who led Irvington to tremendous success from 2002-09.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Irvington players at a practice in August.

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