Irvington HS boys soccer team thrives with solid early-season results

IRVINGTON — The Irvington High School boys soccer team has shown strong efforts during the early part of the season, despite being hit hard by graduation.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Tom Larranaga, had a recent 3-2 record.

Head coach Tom Larranaga, indeed, is proud of his team.

“I’ve taken a great deal of pride in what we’ve been building here in Irvington the past two years,” Larranaga said. “After consecutive winning seasons and state tournament qualifications, we lost a great deal of our core to graduation. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us, and my returning players are ready to show who they are and make their impact on this program.”

Following scrimmages against Asbury Park and Pequannock, the Blue Knights kicked off the regular season with a 6-0 win over Shabazz, followed by a 3-0 victory over Caldwell, with junior Wilbens Jean Philippe scoring five of the eight goals. Following those wins, the Blue Knights lost to Nutley and Columbia, but they regrouped with a 9-3 win over Barringer..

“We are led this year by a group of returning players,” Larranaga said. “Senior captains Fritzsonley Colin and Arnold Benitez are my leaders. Seniors Jean Richardson Pierre, Adam Lala, Judlin Philemon, Lord Ertilen Junior, Jamesley Oreste, Jeusky Cosmeus and Jedidiah George are all returning players that we expect to be contributors. We also have a very talented junior class highlighted by Wilbens Jean Phillippe, Jaden Wright, Kevin Lala and Vladson Amazan that we expect to play major roles for us as well.

“We are also excited about newcomers Bernuche Baptise, Bermondo Clenord and Onex Thelisma, who have looked solid in their first varsity game action.”

With continued progress, the Blue Knights are looking to achieve more success.

“We have a great deal of work to do with this group, but we believe that our identity as a team is being established and my coaching staff and I look forward to pushing this group to get better as the season goes on,” Larranaga said. “We have taken many steps forward as a soccer program over the last three years, and I have received high praise from many of the premier coaches in Essex County. While the recognition is nice, we are hungry to continue to level up and bring the Irvington community a program that not only builds up soccer players, but young men that the community can be proud of.”

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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