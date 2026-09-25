Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys unbeaten start to the season

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team is off to its best start in recent memory, with a 5-0 record through Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Marisa Parikh, a junior, scored a goal in the fourth quarter and she assisted on freshman Emily Torrisi’s goal in the first quarter to help the Ridgers to a 2-1 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at George Washington field.

Senior Isabella Vitale had one assist and freshman Emily Tromp made four saves.

Junior Addie Smith scored four goals to lead the Ridgers to a 7-0 win over Mount St. Dominic on Sept. 16, at George Washington Field. Parikh had one goal and one assist. Sophomore Katie Brott and Torrisi each had a goal. Junior Olivia Torrisi and senior Claudia Brennan each had one assist. Tromp made three saves.

GRHS first-year head coach Rachael Hogan is ecstatic for her team’s stellar start.

“We’re really excited about the way the team has started the season,” Hogan said. “Being 5-0 is a great accomplishment, but what I’m most proud of is how hard the girls have worked and how well they’ve come together as a team. They’re playing with a lot of confidence, competing for each other and continuing to improve every game.

“A strong start like this is always exciting, especially knowing how much work the team has put in during the offseason. We’re trying to stay focused on taking things one game at a time and continuing to get better. Being 5-0 now is a pretty special start for the program. We’re proud of it, but we know there’s a lot of season left to play.”

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit West Essex on Tuesday, Sept. 22. They will visit Summit on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m.; host Livingston on Monday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at George Washington field; and visit Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m.

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