Glen Ridge HS field hockey team boasts strong experience, shows fine chemistry

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team returns a significant amount of starters this season, looking to build off last year’s 10-9 campaign.

The Ridgers, under head coach Rachael Hogan, are led by senior captains and returnees Isabella Vitale, Claudia Brennan and Preston Wiley. Caitlin Hood is another returning senior.

The returning juniors are Olivia Torrisi, Addie Smith, Clare Killen, Marisa Parikh and Sarah LaBadia, and the returning sophomores are Carly Junger and Emme Tromp, who is a goalie.

Among the newcomers who will be instrumental to the team’s success are freshmen Emily Torrisi and Ryan Hall; sophomores Katie Brott and Zina Javier; juniors Ally Runnions, Lola Siddharth and Josie Garrett; and senior Riley McCullough.

The Ridgers have nice team chemistry, much to Hogan’s delight.

“I am happy to say that the team has wonderful chemistry, fantastic work ethic and are competitive and motivated to be successful this season,” said Hogan, who also is the GRHS head softball coach.

In the season opener on Sept. 2, the Ridgers defeated Montclair for the first time in at least 20 years, notching a 3-2 victory at home at George Washington field. Junger had one goal and one assist; Olivia Torrisi and Vitale each had a goal; and Emily Torrisi, Brennan and Parikh each had one assist.

“This was a huge win for us and the program,” Hogan said. “The players were exceptional. Throughout the preseason, I have seen a group of young student-athletes find the desire and drive to make this team successful and it was evident in the win yesterday.”

Upcoming games

Thursday, Sept. 10: at Millburn, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Wednesday Sept. 16: Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19: at Arthur L. Johnson, noon

Tuesday, Sept. 22: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Thursday Sept. 24: at Summit, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28: Livingston, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30: at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4 p.m.

Note – Home games are played at George Washington field.

Photo Courtesy of Glen Ridge High School Field Hockey

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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