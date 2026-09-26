PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team hosts Newark Academy Editor Published: September 26, 2026 | Updated: September 23, 2026 1 minute read 3 views Phoenix Lewis. Bloomfield lost 25-21, 25-17, Sept. 17. This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team competes against Newark Academy at home on Sept. 17. Bloomfield lost 25-21, 25-17. Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry Post navigation Previous: Irvington HS boys soccer team thrives with solid early-season results Author's Other Posts Glen Ridge HS senior Jackson Goldberg named USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award nominee Glen Ridge HS senior Jackson Goldberg named USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award nominee September 16, 2026 80 Jingle Brawls 3 is set, as first responders battle in the ring for Belleville boxing club rising up from devastating fire Jingle Brawls 3 is set, as first responders battle in the ring for Belleville boxing club rising up from devastating fire September 14, 2026 114 Maplewood Memorial Library recognized among 15 standout library projects nationwide Maplewood Memorial Library recognized among 15 standout library projects nationwide September 9, 2026 123 East Orange Campus football team drops thrilling 2026 opener East Orange Campus football team drops thrilling 2026 opener September 2, 2026 131 Related Stories 1 minute read Bloomfield HS girls soccer team keeps up winning ways Joe Ragozzino September 23, 2026 15 1 minute read Bloomfield HS football team rolls past Clifton Joe Ragozzino September 23, 2026 29 2 minutes read Bloomfield HS boys soccer team enjoys strong start to the season Joe Ragozzino September 23, 2026 23 1 minute read Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair Joe Ragozzino September 16, 2026 71 1 minute read Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season Joe Ragozzino September 17, 2026 68 2 minutes read Jingle Brawls 3 is set, as first responders battle in the ring for Belleville boxing club rising up from devastating fire Editor September 14, 2026 114 LOCAL SPORTS PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team hosts Newark Academy 1 PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team hosts Newark Academy September 23, 2026 3 Irvington HS boys soccer team thrives with solid early-season results 2 Irvington HS boys soccer team thrives with solid early-season results September 23, 2026 11 Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys unbeaten start to the season 3 Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys unbeaten start to the season September 23, 2026 11 Bloomfield HS girls soccer team keeps up winning ways 4 Bloomfield HS girls soccer team keeps up winning ways September 23, 2026 15