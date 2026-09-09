Maplewood Memorial Library recognized among 15 standout library projects nationwide

September 9, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus football team drops thrilling 2026 opener LOGO-EO

East Orange Campus football team drops thrilling 2026 opener

September 2, 2026 45
Franciscan Charities 5K Run & Walk to be held at South Mountain Reservation 5K run

Franciscan Charities 5K Run & Walk to be held at South Mountain Reservation

September 2, 2026 64
Former Knicks player Michael Sweetney named Golda Och boys basketball coach B-HOOPS-GOA Sweetney1

Former Knicks player Michael Sweetney named Golda Och boys basketball coach

August 25, 2026 91
West Orange PAL 14U Girls Flag football team feted for winning title FLAG-WO 14U 3

West Orange PAL 14U Girls Flag football team feted for winning title

August 25, 2026 88

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team boasts strong experience, shows fine chemistry FIELD-GR team 1

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team boasts strong experience, shows fine chemistry

September 8, 2026 3
Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson signed to New York Jets’ practice squad FOOT-IRV-Henderson 2

Irvington HS alum Al-Jay Henderson signed to New York Jets’ practice squad

September 2, 2026 49
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team vies for another banner season B-SOCCER-GRpractice2 3

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team vies for another banner season

September 2, 2026 38
Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener FOOT-BHSvCentral4 4

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener

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