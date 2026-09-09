Maplewood Memorial Library recognized among 15 standout library projects nationwide

MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood Memorial Library is one of 15 projects selected for the 2026 Library Design Showcase from American Libraries, the flagship magazine of the American Library Association.

Now in its 38th year, the annual list recognizes standout new, renovated and restored libraries that respond to the evolving needs of their communities.

The $24 million renovation and expansion transformed Maplewood’s 1955 library while responding to a unique challenge: surrounded by a historic park and protected natural areas, the building had nowhere to expand but up.

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The resulting 32,000-square-foot library features a new, light-filled second floor designed to create a treehouse-like connection to its natural surroundings, incorporating bird-safe glass, wood battens and green roofs. The all-electric building also features solar panels that offset more than half of its energy use and is the first LEED Gold-certified library in New Jersey.

Designed by Sage & Coombe Architects, the project stands out for combining sustainability and modern library design while remaining deeply connected to Maplewood’s surrounding landscape.

Photos Courtesy of the ALA





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