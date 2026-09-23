Animals put their best paw forward at BARKtoberfest! 

WEST ORANGE — The Zoological Society of New Jersey recently hosted the 10th annual BARKtoberfest: Pet Adoption Event & Marketspace at the Berson Family Center at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo.

Families came out to meet adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens from local animal shelters and rescue groups. There was also a pet costume contest, vendor booths and food trucks.

Patrick Bieger, director of the Zoological Society, said, “I’m happy to be a part of the community and find a home for non-zoo animals.”

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Danni Fernandez is the founder of Purrfect Pals, a rescue organization in East Hanover. It’s a boutique rescue that works hands-on with adopters. “We answer calls immediately,” she said. “They are welcome to meet cats in my home.”

Toni Sarno, a volunteer for Purrfect Pals, said, “Danni gives advice to help and helps other rescuers. Sometimes rescuers don’t work together.”

Judith Stier, president of The West Orange Trap Neuter Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) program, shared the story of Jimothy, who is looking to get adopted. She said, “We found him on Washington Street. He’s friendly. He’s been with us since July. He weighed two pounds when we found him. He’s a sweetheart. He likes dogs and other cats.”

Jimothy is currently in foster care until he finds his forever home.

Sedona Shepherd Sanctuary rescues older shepherds. They are currently looking for fosters, volunteers and, of course, adopters. “Shepherds are amazing dogs,” said Emily Thomson, who has fostered six dogs for Sedona. “It’s a very special organization,” she said. “We help other dogs too.”

Klara is a wonderful Shepherd who is available for adoption. “She’s great with other dogs,” said Thompson.

Dania DeSilva attended BARKtober Fest with her family and her dog, Sage, a Catahoula mix. “We come every year,” said DeSilva. “Our animal tradition.”

Megan Maguire, a volunteer for East Coast Canine Rescue, said they save a lot of dogs from Tennessee and Georgia, bring them to New Jersey and find them forever homes. She said, “We’re a 100 percent foster-based rescue with no facility. We rely on a network of fosters.”

Dennis Taylor, of Englewood, is an animal enthusiast who came to support the Animal Protection League of New Jersey. He held up a sign that read, “Let them live! Stop deer hunting!”

He said, “How can anyone harm an innocent creature?”

Domenick Salvemini, director of publicity for Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue, said they have foster chapters in six states including New Jersey. “We only deal with Great Danes,” he said. “We rescue from people and organizations.”

K-9 Obedience Training Club of Essex County was one of the vendors. It was established in 1944 and is one of the oldest obedience training clubs in the area.

Other adoption groups in attendance were: Associated Humane Societies Newark, Crossroads Kitties Inc., Heart and Soul Rescue, Jeannie Meows Animal Rescue, National Great Pyrenees Rescue, Rawhide Rescue Inc. and Robert E. Williams Animal Rescue Inc.

Other vendors included: 4 Pets Pet Care, Buddy Treats, Burn Pit Balls, Happy Howl, Jersey Pups Co., Pawsome Pet Portraits by Nikki, Pearls by Jam, Pickle Me!, Puras Paletas, Sacred Services by Sandra: Tarot and Tails Readings, Scenthound, Tiny Trash Society, Tunkas BBG, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Woofie’s of Montclair.

BARKtoberfest is sponsored by Buddy Treats and Happy Howl.

Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. was in attendance.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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