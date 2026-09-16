Glen Ridge remembers Sept. 11 after 25 years

September 16, 2026

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Bloomfield remembers Sept. 11 after 25 years BLM-9:11 observing2-C

Bloomfield remembers Sept. 11 after 25 years

September 16, 2026 8
Bloomfield firefighters remember going to NYC on Sept. 11 BLM-BFD and 9-11-C

Bloomfield firefighters remember going to NYC on Sept. 11

September 11, 2026 104
Father/son art show is captivating Father/son art show is captivating

Father/son art show is captivating

September 9, 2026 75
Glen Ridge Community Pool closes for the season GR pool closing1-C

Glen Ridge Community Pool closes for the season

September 2, 2026 158

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LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS boys soccer team wins two games for first-year head coach B-SOCCER-CHS Hamilton 1

Columbia HS boys soccer team wins two games for first-year head coach

September 16, 2026 4
Glen Ridge HS senior Jackson Goldberg named USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award nominee Jackson Goldberg 2

Glen Ridge HS senior Jackson Goldberg named USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award nominee

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East Orange Campus HS girls volleyball coach excited for the season G-VOLLEY-EO team 4

East Orange Campus HS girls volleyball coach excited for the season

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