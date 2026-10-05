Dignitaries named for 2027 Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NUTLEY — The Nutley Irish American Association has announced the 2027 Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade dignitaries. The parade dignitaries will be Grand Marshal Michael J. Garner III, Deputy Grand Marshal Jack O’Connell, Police Officer of the Year Tommy O’Mara of the Nutley Police Department, Member of the Year Vicki O’Halloran and Parade Queen Kelly Lynn Chagnon.

The Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be on Saturday, March 6.

The Nutley Irish annual ShamrockFest is Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m., at Nutley Parks & Recreation, 44 Park Ave., Nutley. The donation is $50 per person. The buffet dinner is catered by The Brownstone. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. There will be raffle baskets, 50/50, DJ entertainment and bagpipers. For additional information, email Shamrockfest@nutleyirish.com. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nutleyirish.com.

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Nielsen





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