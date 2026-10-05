Dignitaries named for 2027 Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade

October 6, 2026

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Michael Anthony O’Connor

Michael Anthony O’Connor

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John Richard Middleton

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Ann Spezzano Abene

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