OSPAC 25th Anniversary is celebrated during annual Jazz Fest Concert

WEST ORANGE — For a quarter century, the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center (OSPAC) in West Orange has honored its namesake’s legacy of courage while building an enduring legacy of its own. Since opening in 2001, OSPAC has remained true to that spirit while becoming an important part of West Orange’s history and community.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney marked OSPAC’s 25th anniversary with a grand re-opening celebration in conjunction with the 19th annual OSPAC West Orange Jazz Festival. Weather on a beautiful late-summer day set the stage for the milestone event. It added to an electric atmosphere that celebrated a quarter-century of arts, culture and community at OSPAC, while showcasing the many recent improvements and enhancements made throughout the grounds.

“For 25 years, OSPAC has been a place where music, culture, community, and history come together,” said McCartney. “As we celebrate this milestone and the grand re-opening of this special venue, we also remember the extraordinary legacy of Oskar Schindler and the timeless message of courage and humanity that his name represents.”

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OSPAC was named in honor of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist credited with saving more than 1,200 Jewish workers during the Holocaust. The property was donated by Larry Pantirer in 2001 in memory of his father, Murray Pantirer, who was among those rescued by Oskar Schindler. Pantirer was a founding principal of BNE Real Estate Group and Millennium Homes.

McCartney also expressed her deep gratitude to Sen. John McKeon, whose support was instrumental in securing grant funding for much-needed upgrades and improvements to help sustain OSPAC for future generations.

McKeon’s connection to OSPAC dates back to its very beginning. As mayor of West Orange when the venue opened in July 2001, he played an important role in establishing OSPAC as a community destination. His introduction of “Theater Under the Stars” helped bring residents together and build early support for the new venue. Pleasant Valley Productions has been operating OSPAC since 2019 and has dedicated itself to producing quality entertainment for the residents of West Orange and surrounding communities.

Twenty-five years later, McKeon reflected on OSPAC’s longevity and the lasting role it has played in West Orange as a gathering place for both community engagement and the performing arts.

McCartney also spoke words of praise for McKeon’s contributions as she thanked all those who implemented the OSPAC Improvement Plan. It was a coordinated effort involving the business administrator, Township Engineering Department, Department of Public Works and Recreation Department all working together to move the project forward on a timely basis.

The improvements now provide residents with a safer, more accessible and more inviting public space for concerts with the addition of stationary seating for community events. Work also included improvements to the stage and truss, enhanced accessibility, new landscaping, upgrades to the 9/11 Memorial area, and a paved walkway providing easier access to the overlook of Crystal Lake. The project also addressed the township’s enhanced stormwater management requirements, while helping to improve the grounds and supporting OSPAC’s continued use by the community for many years to come.

As OSPAC begins its next 25 years, West Orange celebrates its continuing role as a place where the arts bring people together and where the legacy behind its name continues to inspire.

Story by Joseph Fagan, West Orange Communications Officer

Photos Courtesy of Rich Silivanch











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