Women’s Club of Glen Ridge begins 121st year

GLEN RIDGE — The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge officially began its 121st year last week with an open house welcoming back its members. Ideally, they brought along a friend or two to acquaint them with the benefits of joining the club.

“A new year gets me thinking how we maintain our tradition, but keep evolving,” an ebullient club president Trish Turiano told this newspaper.

She said that the club, during the summer, was a location for a major Hollywood movie, adding that this was just another example of garnering funds to maintain the building.

“I tell prospective members there’s no obligation should you join, only opportunities,” she said. “A person can just pay their dues; there’s no other obligation. And the preservation of the club helps the town.”

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There were many club free perks, she said, including a writer’s workshop, a new members breakfast, a fall mixer, a cocktail party and something that might be especially beneficial: Members receive a discount if they wish to rent a room for a baby shower, wedding or some special event.

“One gentleman, this past weekend, rented the Georgian Ballroom, on the second floor, for his 80th birthday,” she said. “For any celebration, people come to the women’s club. But we’re a nonprofit organization and for our annual income, only one-third can come from rentals. That leaves it to us, the club members, to raise the money.”

The club will host a “first” next month with “Bingo in the Ballroom,” a joint venture with the Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge.

“Kiwanis was talking about renting a room at the club for bingo,” she said. “We thought it would be a good partnership.”

The club is also undertaking a special project this year.

“One hundred years ago, Naomi Chaffe was the club president,” Turiano said. “The club had just opened and she took it upon herself to raise money for a grand piano. So she created a crossword puzzle and sold it for 25 cents apiece.”

Turiano displayed a framed copy of the puzzle.

“We still have the piano and it has been assessed by experts who said it was an exceptional instrument and advised that we restore it,” she continued. “I’m hoping to raise the money. It would be a simple donation. I believe, once it’s restored, we’ll have a grand celebration. I think that would be appropriate for 100 years.”

She said the piano has a very interesting sound board. It is called a tension resonator system, unique to Mason & Hamlin pianos.

“I read they are the best grand pianos under 6 feet,” she said. “I feel very sentimental about this, getting it restored on its 100th birthday.”

Other club activities during the next few months include an author luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 10; a TBD December tour of Drumthwacket, the governor’s residence; a holiday cabaret on Sunday, Dec. 6, and a sing-along on Sunday, Dec. 20. The club website is womensclubglenridge.com.

Photos by Daniel Jackovino











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