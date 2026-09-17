September 19, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep football team rallies to beat Chaminade FOOT-SHPvChaminade3

Seton Hall Prep football team rallies to beat Chaminade

September 15, 2026 18
Seton Hall Prep football team kicks off the season with loss FOOT-SHPvMSJ7

Seton Hall Prep football team kicks off the season with loss

September 4, 2026 117
2026 PREVIEW: Seton Hall Prep football team has talent, shows upbeat demeanor FOOT-SHPpractice5

2026 PREVIEW: Seton Hall Prep football team has talent, shows upbeat demeanor

September 2, 2026 100
Seton Hall Prep soccer team tops Nutley in opener LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep soccer team tops Nutley in opener

September 2, 2026 74

Related Stories

FOOT-SHPvChaminade3
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep football team rallies to beat Chaminade

Jeff Goldberg September 15, 2026 18
FOOT-WOvIHS
2 minutes read

West Orange HS football team defeats Irvington

Joe Ragozzino September 15, 2026 22
B-SOCCER-SHPvSTA2
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep soccer team moves to 5-0 mark

Joe Ragozzino September 15, 2026 15
BOXING-BEL Jingle Brawls1
2 minutes read

Jingle Brawls 3 is set, as first responders battle in the ring for Belleville boxing club rising up from devastating fire

Editor September 14, 2026 55
FOOT-WOpractice1
1 minute read

West Orange HS football team blanks Livingston for first win of season

Joe Ragozzino September 9, 2026 69
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls soccer has strong bond this season

Joe Ragozzino September 9, 2026 66

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season G-VOLLEY-GR captains 1

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season

September 16, 2026 11
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has great start to the season CROSS-SHP 09-08 2

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has great start to the season

September 16, 2026 16
Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair FOOT-BHSvMontclair4 3

Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair

September 16, 2026 19
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season G-SOCCER-BHsvNA2 4

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season

September 17, 2026 24

You may have missed

LOGO-BEL2
1 minute read

Quarterback Ethan Varona leads Belleville HS football team to first win of the season

Joe Ragozzino September 18, 2026 7
1 minute read

Ann Spezzano Abene

Obituaries Editor September 18, 2026 5
G-VOLLEY-GR captains
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season

Joe Ragozzino September 16, 2026 11
FIELD-CHS team1
1 minute read

Columbia HS field hockey team rolls to early-season win over Union

Joe Ragozzino September 16, 2026 16