Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has great start to the season

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team had a great opening week to start its 2026 season. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Pirates traveled to Branch Brook Park in Newark for their first Super Essex Conference American Division race. They defeated Millburn 18-42, Newark Academy 15-46 and Columbia-15-50.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, they traveled to Darlington Park in Mahwah to participate in the Season Opener Invitational.

The freshman team finished in 1st place with 48 points. First place: Trevor Walsh: 9:36; fifth place: Colin Moore: 10:14; ninth place: Ben Jenkins: 10:18; 15th place: Cole Brommer: 10:33; and 18th place: James Waller: 10:42.

The junior varsity team finished in first place with 31 points. Third place – junior Jack Flynn – 18:51. Fourth place: senior Sal Mehalaris; 18:57; sixth place: senior Jackson Melchiore: 19:28; eighth place: sophomore Nathan Plumb: 19:31; and 10th place: junior Kevin Peoples: 19:37.

The varsity team finished in second place to Ridgewood High School. 10th place: senior Charlie Grube: 16:53; 11th place: sophomore Asher Carney: 16:58; 12th place: junior Ben LePond: 17:03; 13th place: junior Ezana Zewge: 17:06; and 15th place: sophomore Aiden Walsh: 17:09.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep

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