‘Dog Days of Summer’ is featured at Maplewood Community Pool

MAPLEWOOD — It was truly a dog day afternoon when Maplewood residents brought their dogs to the community pool. Maplewood Township invited friendly dogs from the neighborhood to socialize at its yearly event, “Dog Days of Summer.”

The event was hosted by the Maplewood Recreation Portal. Each year, it invites dogs to the pool to close out the season before draining the pools. The event was open to all Maplewood residents. All dogs participating were licensed and wearing their tags. Humans and children were not permitted to enter the water.

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Melissa Mancuso, director of community services, said, “Everybody loves their dog.” She explained that the event was open to both members and non-members of the community pool.

Katie Pogue, who just moved to Maplewood, brought Jax, a Great Pyrenees and Lab mix, to the pool for the first time. “We are loving him in the water. I never saw him in the water before.”

Pogue’s 9-year-old daughter, Ramona, said, “I love that Jax is going in. We never saw him doggie paddle.”

Bianca Wallace was having fun with her Goldendoodle, Digby. “I love the chaos,” she said, as she was watching the dogs swim and romp around playing together.

Andre Van and his fiancé, Danielle Mimes, brought their Alaskan Klee Kai named “Nairobi,” for the capital of Kenya. Van was trying to train Nairobi to swim.

Mimes said, “All dogs can be here free. It’s a little doggy town. It’s so cute!”

Jackie Collier-Thomas doesn’t have a dog, but she just comes to watch them play and pet them. She was surrounded by lovable dogs.

Cole Kavacs was with his 13-year-old English Lab, Cisco. “He loves this stuff,” he said. “What’s not to love? It’s just great!”

Kris Hubert was with Maui, an Australian shepherd. It was their first time at the community pool and they loved it.

Jill Noonan was with her 4-year-old Sheepadoodle, Buddy. “It’s the best day of the year,” she said.

Claire Courtade was with her 8-year-old Lab, Tofu. “I would take this over Christmas!” she said excitedly.

Kenneth Rodriguez brought his Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Luna. “It’s a very great community event,” he said. “Dogs have a lot of fun. It’s nice to meet your neighbors.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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