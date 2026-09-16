‘Dog Days of Summer’ is featured at Maplewood Community Pool

September 16, 2026

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The Characters perform at ‘Downtown Thursdays’ final summer night of fun, music and community The Characters perform at ‘Downtown Thursdays’ final summer night of fun, music and community

The Characters perform at ‘Downtown Thursdays’ final summer night of fun, music and community

September 16, 2026 11
OSPAC to host 19th annual West Orange Jazz Festival  Screenshot

OSPAC to host 19th annual West Orange Jazz Festival 

September 9, 2026 87
CHS band teams up with middle-school filmmakers to recreate The Beatles iconic 1969 rooftop concert  CHS band teams up with middle-school filmmakers to recreate The Beatles iconic 1969 rooftop concert 

CHS band teams up with middle-school filmmakers to recreate The Beatles iconic 1969 rooftop concert 

September 2, 2026 114
Irvington native featured on new philanthropic recording of ‘Ave Maria’ IRV-rose and randolph-C

Irvington native featured on new philanthropic recording of ‘Ave Maria’

September 2, 2026 92

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Glen Ridge HS senior Jackson Goldberg named USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award nominee Jackson Goldberg 2

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East Orange Campus HS girls volleyball coach excited for the season G-VOLLEY-EO team 4

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