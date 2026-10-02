West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys seven-game winning streak

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School boys soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the state by nj.com, defeated Plainfield, Glen Ridge and Bloomfield to extend its winning streak to seven games and improve to 8-1 on the season.

Junior Marcus Williams scored two goals to lead WOHS to a 6-0 home win over Plainfield on Sept. 22. Junior Maddox Brufau and senior Yenke Suarez each had one goal and one assist. Juniors Chase Winds and Julian Gomez each had a goal. Senior Jatniel Vargas Espino had two assists. Seniors Joseph Castillo, senior Niko Chiavaro and Wayden Parkes each had one assist. Seniors Augustin Arrieta and Keaton Capuano each made one save.

WOHS defeated Glen Ridge 1-0 in a battle of reigning state champions on Sept. 23 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Williams scored on an assist from Vargas Espino. Arrieta made four saves. WOHS won the Group 4 stat title and Glen Ridge won the Group 1 state title last season.

Williams and Suarez each had two goals in the 4-0 home win over Bloomfield on Sept. 28.

Upcoming games:

Oct. 2: Voorhees, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5: East Side, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8: at Madison, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10: South Brunswick, noon.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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