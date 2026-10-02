Michael Anthony O’Connor, of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, died on September 28, 2026 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mr. O’Connor was born March 23, 1960 in Middletown, New York to Robert C. O’Connor (deceased) and Joanne M. O’Connor (nee Steiglitz) of West Chester, Pennsylvania. He graduated with a bachelor’s Degree from Boston University, and had a 35-year long career with AT&T. In addition to his mother, Mr. O’Connor is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Henry and Madeline; and his dog, Teddy.

He is also survived by his siblings Marilyn Conners; Christopher O’Connor; Cynthia O’Connor, Paul Chapman; Katherine Binnion, Paul Binnion; Margaret O’Connor, Gwen Skloot.

He will also be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews: Kieley O’Connor -Chapman, Justin Mundt; Samuel O’Connor-Chapman, Erin Sampson; Matthew Binnion, Molly Binnion; Lauren Binnion; Liam O’Connor; Charlotte O’Connor; Benjamin O’Connor- Skloot, and grandnephew Robert Mundt.

In his final days, Michael was cared for with dignity and comfort by the incredible team at Villa Marie Claire. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff for their compassion during this time.

Funeral Services will be private.

Memorial Donations may be made to Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River, NJ

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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