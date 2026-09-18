It is with deep sorrow that the family of Ann Spezzano Abene announce her passing on October 27, 2025.

Ann was the daughter of Joseph and Marie Infante Spezzano. She was a 1949 graduate of Bloomfield High School. She married her High School sweetheart, Charles Abene who enlisted in the US Marine Corps at age 17 and after 21 years of service, rose to the rank of Captain. As the wife of a marine and mother of four, Ann had a life that included multiple relocations throughout the US, settling finally in Springfield, VA in the Washington, DC area. Charles was killed in Vietnam at the age of 38.

Ann retired from Sears after 30 years of employment and moved to Surside Beach, South Carolina for 25 years. Ann is survived by 4 children, 6 grand-children, and 3 great-grandchildren. Here brother Joseph died in 2022. Here sister, Carol, still resides in Bloomfield.

Ann will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery

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