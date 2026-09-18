Ann Spezzano Abene

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season G-VOLLEY-GR captains 1

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Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has great start to the season CROSS-SHP 09-08 2

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Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair FOOT-BHSvMontclair4 3

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Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season G-SOCCER-BHsvNA2 4

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