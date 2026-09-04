March 12, 1950 – August 29, 2026

Ernest A. Neff “Cap”, 76, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away on August 29, 2026, after being ill for the last several years.

Ernest was born on March 12, 1950, at home on Orange Road in Bloomfield to his parents, Lloyd and Laverne Neff. He was the seventh of nine siblings. Ernest graduated from East Side High School in Newark.

He worked as a self-employed auto mechanic and was truly a jack of all trades. He was skilled at many things and had the ability to fix and work on just about anything.

He was predeceased by his siblings Rochelle, Leah May, Catherine, Janis, Lloyd, and Karen.

He is survived by his sisters Andrea Neff Pastor and Drucilla Neff Dougherty, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield; on Tuesday, September 8th from 4-8pm. Interment is Private. Condolences www.oboylefuneralhome.com

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry