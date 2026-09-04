Ernest A. Neff

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener FOOT-BHSvCentral4 1

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener

September 2, 2026 1
Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus B-SOCCER-BEL coach 2

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September 4, 2026 3
Irvington HS Blue Knights football team cruises in opener FOOT-IHSpractice11 3

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