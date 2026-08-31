Jose M. Roman

Jose Manuel Roman, 74, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away on August 23, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born in Puerto Rico, Jose moved to Newark as a teenager, where he met Ellen, the love of his life. They married, built a life together, and raised their three children.

Jose was a devoted father and family man whose greatest happiness came from being surrounded by those he loved. He was the proud father of Laurie, Gina, and Joe, and a loving grandfather to Brielle, Tomasito, Marco, Jacob, Auggie, and Lincoln.

He enjoyed horse racing, especially visits to the Meadowlands Racetrack, having a cold beer, trying his luck with scratch-off tickets, feeding the birds, and appreciating life’s simple pleasures.

Jose had an extraordinary work ethic. He was dependable, hardworking, and proud to provide for his family. He never called out sick and could always be counted on to show up and give his best, setting a lasting example for his children and grandchildren.

Friendly, generous, and welcoming, Jose had a special way of making everyone feel comfortable and accepted. He was always willing to help someone in need. Some of his happiest times were spent hosting barbecues, relaxing in his backyard, and inviting family and friends over to eat, laugh, and enjoy one another’s company.

Jose was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ellen Roman. He is survived by his loving children, Laurie, Gina, and Joe; his cherished grandchildren, Brielle, Tomasito, Marco, Jacob, Auggie, and Lincoln; his beloved sisters, Elba, Norma, and Haydee; his beloved brother, Nelson; and many loving extended family members and dear friends. The family expresses its deepest gratitude to Jose’s sister-in-law, Rosie; his nieces, Chrissy and Wanda; his son-in-law, Tomas; and his daughter-in-law, Monica, for the tremendous love, care, and support they gave him, especially near the end of his life when he needed them most.

A very special thank-you is also extended to Cathy and Karen for the constant love and support they have shown our family throughout our lives. Through their generosity, they made Jose’s final beach trip possible, giving him one last opportunity to see the ocean and creating a beautiful memory our family will cherish forever.

Family and friends were invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, New Jersey. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, at Saint Lucy’s Church, Newark. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor Jose’s memory by purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket and sharing the experience with someone you love. If you are lucky enough to win, use it to enjoy life, create a happy memory, or help someone in need—just as Jose would have wanted.

Jose will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his kindness, generosity, strong work ethic, welcoming spirit, and devotion to his family.

May he rest in eternal peace.

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry