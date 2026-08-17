Mario Farinella, 91, known to all as Morris, was a devoted family man and longtime owner of a local gas station, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2026. He would have been 92 on September 4th.

Though he was never married, family was at the very heart of Morris’s life. He was a caring, dependable, and generous presence to those he loved, always ready in his own special way to offer a helping hand, a listening ear, or a story to share. His family and friends meant the world to him, and he took immense pride looking out for them and making sure the people he loved were cared for and never went without, especially his two sisters, whom he shared his home with his entire life. He will be remembered for his hard work, loyalty, kindness, humor, love and unwavering devotion to his family.

For over fifteen years, Morris owned and operated J&M Gas Station in Wayne, NJ along with his brother’s Jimmy and Mickey and his guard dog Sinclair, who was very special to him. His work was more than a livelihood—it was a place where friendships were formed, familiar faces were always welcome, and customers knew they would be treated with honesty, respect, and kindness.

His home of 57 years was truly his pride and joy and was a gathering place where family and lifelong friends were always welcomed with open arms. When visiting, it always began with “Are you hungry, what do you want to eat, I’ll order you something, or take whatever you want” and the night always ended with “Be careful, are you sure you have money for gas? Do you have money for the tolls?” His generosity was never about recognition; it was simply who he was.

Uncle Morris was dearly loved by over fifty nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, who will always remember his warm heart, playful sense of humor, and the joy he brought to family gatherings. He loved his coffee, jelly donuts, cake, and candy – and he especially loved telling jokes and making those around him laugh. There was always room for one more at Morris’s home, and nothing made him happier than having the people he loved gathered around him. Those special moments, filled with laughter, love, and togetherness, will be treasured forever.

Morris was also blessed with special neighbors who became much more than neighbors—they became family. The Trento family held a very special place in his heart, and he especially adored Paula, affectionately calling her “Paula Dean.” Their love, friendship, kindness, and companionship brought so much joy to Morris’s life. The bond they shared was truly special and will always be remembered.

When he was younger, Morris enjoyed going down the shore, walking the boardwalk, and crabbing. He also had a special talent for winning prizes from the crane machines—something that brought him joy and became one of those little things everyone will remember about him. He loved watching wrestling with his brother Frank and had a love for cars.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Marie and Candy, who lovingly cared for Morris and became a cherished part of his life over the last five months. Morris affectionately called Marie “Mama,” a reflection of the deep love, trust, and special bond they shared. Their kindness, compassion, and devoted care brought Morris comfort, companionship, and love. They will always hold a special place in his family’s hearts.

Morris was predeceased by his beloved parents, Joseph and Bridget (Doria), as well as his siblings, Sammy, Charlie, Frank, Tony and Jimmy, and in-laws, Mary, Jay, Marilyn, and Tony. He is survived by his siblings, Rose Marie Farinella, Cathy Cokgun, Joey Farinella and his wife Barbara, all from Bloomfield, JoAnn Damiano and her husband Tony of Rahway, Mickey Farinella and his wife Yvonne of Kearny, Sister in Law, Dolores Farinella of Bayville, along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and extended family and friends who loved him dearly.

Morris leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity, laughter, kindness, and devotion to family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. His memory will live on in the many lives he touched and in the stories his family and friends will continue to share for generations to come.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, on Wednesday August 19th at 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield at 10:30 AM. Interment at Hollywood Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday August 18th from 3-7pm at the O’Boyle Funeral Home. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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