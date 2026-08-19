August 20, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Marc F. Toussaint Marc F. Toussaint

Marc F. Toussaint

August 17, 2026 30
Mario Farinella Mario Farinella

Mario Farinella

August 17, 2026 28
Susan Giaimo Susan Giaimo

Susan Giaimo

August 14, 2026 53
Demetra N. Lampros Demetra N. Lampros

Demetra N. Lampros

August 4, 2026 130

Related Stories

Marc F. Toussaint
3 minutes read

Marc F. Toussaint

Obituaries Editor August 17, 2026 30
Mario Farinella
4 minutes read

Mario Farinella

Obituaries Editor August 17, 2026 28
Susan Giaimo
2 minutes read

Susan Giaimo

Obituaries Editor August 14, 2026 53
Demetra N. Lampros
2 minutes read

Demetra N. Lampros

Obituaries Editor August 4, 2026 130
John L. Patrick
3 minutes read

John L. Patrick

Obituaries Editor August 6, 2026 107
Angela J Frucci
2 minutes read

Angela J Frucci

Obituaries Editor July 27, 2026 114

LOCAL SPORTS

Jose Aponte Jr. named new Bloomfield HS baseball head coach BASE-BHS Aponte1 1

Jose Aponte Jr. named new Bloomfield HS baseball head coach

August 18, 2026 22
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team wins West Essex league title this summer LOGO-BHS-Bengals 2

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team wins West Essex league title this summer

August 11, 2026 70
East Orange’s Sekou Kromah signs with Rutgers football FOOT-EO Kromah 3

East Orange’s Sekou Kromah signs with Rutgers football

August 11, 2026 67
Former Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players to play for United States team in Pan Am Games LOGO-SHP 4

Former Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players to play for United States team in Pan Am Games

August 11, 2026 79

You may have missed

2 minutes read

Beverly Perlman

Obituaries Editor August 19, 2026 13
WO-carole kings home1-C
5 minutes read

Local music legend reflects on growing up in Carole King’s West Orange house

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta August 19, 2026 23
IRV-Unity Day5-C
3 minutes read

Unity Day celebrates the pride, progress and power of community

Editor August 19, 2026 16
Bloomfield schools are prepared for the new school year
3 minutes read

Bloomfield schools are prepared for the new school year

Daniel Jackovino August 19, 2026 17