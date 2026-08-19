Beverly Perlman, of Maplewood, NJ, passed away on August 4, 2026 in Washington DC. She was born to Riva and Monas Shapiro, and was the beloved sister of Jack, Leah, and Harriet. Raised in Cleveland, Ohio, she made her home in New Jersey for nearly 60 years.

Beverly remained close friends with her first husband, Karl Perlman, the father of her three children. She was widowed by her second husband, Al Shire. She was the mother of three children: Brent Perlman (Lisa); Laura Perlman (Don McGuire); and Sharon Berry (Carlos). Step children: Harold Shire (Connie); Amy Shire (Peter). She was also a grandmother to five grandchildren: Alex, Anna, Sophie, Max and Efrem. Her oldest grandson, Alex (Cacey), and recently welcomed baby Jamie, making Beverly a great-grandmother.

Beverly was a woman of remarkable energy, creativity, strength and determination. While married and raising three young children, she proudly earned her bachelor’s degree—an accomplishment that reflected the independence and perseverance that characterized her throughout her life.

Beverly was, above all, the ultimate entertainer. Her home was a place where people felt welcome, often gathered around and treated to her fabulous cooking. She was also a natural storyteller. Beverly had a gift for bringing her experiences to life, and her stories reflected her joie de vivre. She traveled the world, embraced new experiences, and built an exciting career managing performing artists. She was fascinated by people, places, and the stories that connected them. Often, she herself was the one who connected people with her extraordinary hospitality and her wonderful cooking.

She leaves behind her three children, their spouses, five grandchildren, and a multitude of friends who always considered her a legend.

A private gathering will take place at a later date, with no public service.

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