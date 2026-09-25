Bloomfield HS girls soccer team keeps up winning ways

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BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team defeated Belleville 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Brookdale Park.

Senior forward IInez Brewster scored two goals and the Bengals received one apiece from junior forward Julia Miller, junior midfielder Sophia Orellano, senior midfielder Sophie Ruiz, sophomore forward Victoria Stec and junior midfielder Lily Reilly. Junior back Hailey Pityinger had two assists. Senior forwards Madelyn Laino and Olivia Mosquera each had one assist. Mosquera also had three saves and junior goalie Amelia Martinez had one save.

Bloomfield defeated Newark East Side 5-1 on Friday, Sept. 18, in Newark. Junior forward Isabella Bernhard and Reilly each had two goals and two assists. Stec had a goal and an assist. Mosquera and Brewster each had one goal. Ruiz had one assist. Senior goalie Natalia Mosquera made three saves and Olivia Mosquera made two saves.

BHS lost to Wayne Valley 2-1 on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Foley Field for its first loss to move to 5-1-1. Bernhard scored on an assist from Brewster.

The loss ended the Bengals’ three-game winning streak.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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