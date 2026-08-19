Local music legend reflects on growing up in Carole King’s West Orange house

August 20, 2026

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The Men of Soul performed the songs of soul legends at gazebo MAP-men of soul1-C

The Men of Soul performed the songs of soul legends at gazebo

August 19, 2026 14
West Orange TNVR hosts ‘Adoption Day’ WO-adoption1C

West Orange TNVR hosts ‘Adoption Day’

August 12, 2026 97
Two centenarians are celebrated in West Orange WO-two centenarians1-C

Two centenarians are celebrated in West Orange

July 29, 2026 150
97-year-old South Orange warehouse closes its doors SO-warehouse closes1-C

97-year-old South Orange warehouse closes its doors

July 15, 2026 242

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