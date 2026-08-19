Unity Day celebrates the pride, progress and power of community

IRVINGTON — For one unforgettable summer afternoon, Civic Square felt less the center of government and more Irvington’s front porch. Music filled the air, children raced toward the bouncy houses, seniors settled in with friends, and families laughed, danced and greeted neighbors, as Mayor Tony Vauss and the Irvington Municipal Council presented the township’s 24th Annual Unity Day Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 8.

What stood out most was the feeling. Residents were happy to be together and proud of the community they call home – a sense of belonging that has become one of the building blocks that Mayor Vauss has worked passionately to create.

The performances gave the afternoon its heartbeat. Viola Sykes brought soulful energy and commanding presence. Valerie Adams & The Dimensions delivered a terrific live-band set. Ladies of Skyy put on one of the day’s most memorable shows, then stayed to meet residents, take photographs and sign autographs. Allure carried the celebration into the crowd, dancing with residents and turning spectators into participants, while DJ Qua kept the entire square moving.

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Vauss was joined by Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, First Vice President October Hudley, Second Vice President Charnette Frederic, Council Members-at-Large Darlene Brown and Anthony A. Vauss Jr., North Ward Councilman Orlander Glen Vick and West Ward Councilman Luis Antilus. They mingled, laughed and enjoyed the festivities alongside the residents whom they served.

For more than a decade, Vauss has spoken about his deep love for Irvington and his belief that a strong community is built not only through public safety, redevelopment and municipal services, but through relationships, shared experiences and pride. Unity Day brought that philosophy to life in the simplest possible way: people felt good about Irvington.

The township’s progress is often measured in numbers. Irvington has reported dramatic reductions in overall and violent crime during the Vauss administration, and 2025 ended with just one homicide – the lowest annual total in the township’s modern history. But Saturday offered another measure of progress: parents comfortably bringing children downtown to play, seniors enjoying music among neighbors, artists stepping into the crowd and elected officials celebrating shoulder-to-shoulder with the community.

Just days after National Night Out brought residents together on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with police officers, firefighters, municipal departments and community organizations, Unity Day showed what those partnerships are meant to create – a place where people do not merely live beside one another, but truly enjoy being together.

Watching Vauss greet residents, pose for pictures and enjoy the afternoon with them, it was easy to see why these gatherings are so personal to him. His passion for Irvington is rooted in a belief that residents deserve more than a functioning government. They deserve joy, connection and a community they are proud to call home.

Vauss said, “Summer has gone well, especially with Unity Day, which followed National Night Out!”

That pride was everywhere at Civic Square – in the music, the dancing, the children playing, the seniors smiling, Ladies of Skyy greeting fans, Allure dancing in the crowd and neighbors simply enjoying one another. For one afternoon, Irvington’s progress was not something residents had to read about. They could see it, hear it, feel it – and celebrate it together.

Photos Courtesy of Tony Vauss

By Felicia Laguerre Owens, Correspondent

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