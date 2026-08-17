Marc F. Toussaint

Marc Toussaint, NU2J, 73, passed away at his home in Bloomfield, NJ on August 5, 2026. He was born in Glen Ridge, NJ on February 21, 1953 to Francis Jacques Toussaint and Eva Mae (Stephens) Toussaint. He attended Nutley, NJ elementary and middle schools and graduated from Nutley High School. While in high school, Marc was on the cross country team, helping his team win first place in the Essex County Championship Meet in 1969. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford, NJ with a BS in Business Management. Later on, he attended DeVry Technical Institute in Woodbridge, NJ and graduated with an electronics technician degree. Before his retirement, he worked for many years at Datascope, Inc and later Mindray, repairing heart monitors.

Marc shared his father’s love of ham radio and received his amateur operator license from the FCC at age 15. Eventually, he advanced to the Amateur Extra Class Operator License, and also became a volunteer examiner who administered exams to prospective new amateur operators. Marc was a member of the Nutley Amateur Radio Club, serving as treasurer, secretary and club trustee for many years. He was also a member of the Essex Finance Club, which met on Tuesday evenings at Bloomfield Public Library. While part of this club, Marc participated in the Stock Market Game. He was the first club member to emerge financially free in nine months of a 12 month program challenge, a distinction no one in the club has matched.

Marc married Catherine Marie Pepin on September 7, 1985 at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, NJ. They had two children together, Paul and Beth Toussaint. He lived most of his life in Bloomfield and enjoyed skiing, traveling, camping, fishing, reading, taking walks around the neighborhood chatting with anyone he met, operating his ham radio, and collecting and exchanging QSL cards with ham radio operators all over the world. His home was always filled with the sound of Morse code and Marc speaking “CQ, CQ, this is November, united, two, Japan.”

Marc was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Eve Toussaint. He is survived by his wife Cathy, his son Paul and daughter Beth, his sister Claire Piscione and her husband Bill, his brother Jim Toussaint and his wife Doreen, his nieces and nephews Michelle, Chris, Drew, Kim, Alex, Matt, Paul, and Gina, as well as seven great-nieces and great-nephews. Marc is also survived by his home health aide of one year, Tinda Ouadba.

A memorial service was held at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St, Bloomfield on Sunday, August 16, 2026. If you would like to share memories of Marc, there will be a scrapbook to be kept by the family, in which you can tape your written memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bloomfield Public Library Foundation (bplnjfoundation.org) or the American Radio Relay League (arrl.org) in Marc’s memory. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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