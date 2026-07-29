John L. Patrick, 94, passed away peacefully in Florida, surrounded by loved ones, on July 27, 2026. Born in West Orange, New Jersey in 1932, he proudly served as a Sergeant with the U.S. Army’s 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War and was awarded several military decorations in recognition of his service. As he carried that pride with him throughout his life, he would have appreciated the serendipity of passing on what is officially Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.

A larger-than-life personality, natural storyteller, and gifted athlete, John lived by a philosophy he held close to his heart: “He danced every dance.” Known as “Eagle” to his lifelong buddies and Army comrades, and affectionately called “Pappy” by his cherished grandchildren, he was a trophy-winning bowler and softball pitcher.

He built a nationally recognized career as a professional gaming expert, authored nearly two dozen books, and created and hosted the television show So You Wanna Be a Gambler? He became a familiar face in the gaming world, making guest appearances on the soap opera One Life to Live and in the film Honeymoon in Vegas. He was even spoofed by Kevin Nealon on an episode of Saturday Night Live.

John was deeply devoted to his Catholic faith and loved his family dearly. He is survived by his loving daughters, Lori McCarthy and Colleen Patrick-Goudreau; his son-in-law, David Goudreau; and his five cherished grandchildren: Liam, Sam, Casey, Elena, and Ania. He will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and the many readers, viewers, and fans whose lives he touched throughout his remarkable journey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and John; his brother, Neil; his sister, Mary; and the mother of his children and former wife, Arlene Patrick.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to his devoted caregiver, Jody, whose compassionate care, steadfast companionship, and countless hands of poker brought comfort, laughter, and friendship to John’s final four years.

John had a huge heart, especially when it came to the most vulnerable, often helping others even when he had little to spare himself. At various stages of his life, he shared his home with four beloved dogs – Chubby, Charmaine, Willie, and Rosie – whose companionship brought him immeasurable joy.

As he wished, John’s ashes will be interred alongside his parents at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair, New Jersey, with military honors. A funeral service celebrating his life will be announced at a later date once arrangements have been finalized. Those wishing to attend, information will be updated here.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay or St. Joseph’s Home for the Blind, honoring John’s lifelong compassion for both people and animals.

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