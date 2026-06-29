Dr. James L. Breen, MD, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather, passed away on June 24, 2026, surrounded by the family he cherished and the legacy he built over a lifetime of service. He was at his core a builder: of departments, of institutions, of young physicians, and of a family that grew to include six children, J. Michael Breen (predeceased) (Kathy), Nash Breen (Lisa), Ann Harr, Laura Tompkins (George), Barbara Weir Martin (Bret) and Beth Breen (Mary), 27 grand and great grandchildren who adored him. He was married to Doris Breen (Mickey) for 74 years who passed a few months before him. She was a wonderful woman, partner and the love of his life. They now are together once again.

Born with a sharp mind and an unshakable work ethic, Dr. Breen’s path to medicine was anything but linear. He graduated from Baltimore City College in1945. Before medical school, he attended night classes in the very same building as Northwestern, determined to strengthen his academic foundation. His persistence paid off: he was accepted to Northwestern University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Johns Hopkins University, 1946. And then went on to get his Doctor of Medicine from Northwestern University, 1952. He was an intern, and resident in OB/GYN and became Assistant Chief at Walter Reed Army Hospital, Washington, from 1953 – 1958. He then served as Assistant Chief, and then Acting Chief at Second General Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany from 1958-1960. He went on to retire from the U.S. Army as a major. He was Associated Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the NJ College of Medicine and Dentistry in Newark NJ, then continued onto Chairman of the Department in Obstetrics and Gynecology/ Oncology at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, NJ where they named the OB ward after him and where he spent the largest part of his career building out his legacy.

Earlier in life, he had been accepted to West Point, following in the footsteps of his father, a onestar general who served under General Patton. But Dr. Breen’s calling ultimately led him elsewhere — toward medicine, teaching, and service.

Dr. Breen often said he had “a knack for building things from scratch,” and his career proved it time and again.

A formative internship in Sweden broadened his perspective on women’s health, while an Army pathology internship became one of the most fulfilling years of his life. In that single year, he authored three publications, cementing his reputation as a rising academic physician.

A Visionary in Women’s Health, Dr. Breen’s impact on the field of obstetrics, gynecology and oncology is profound and enduring. He founded the residency program at St. Barnabas, which has since grown into one of the top women’s health programs on the East Coast. His leadership extended nationally as well, serving as President of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) from 1983-1984.

After retiring to Hilton Head, SC, he volunteered for 15 years with Volunteers in Medicine (VIM), continuing to share his knowledge and experience.

A Teacher at Heart, of all his accomplishments, Dr. Breen most cherished:

• Teaching — guiding students, residents, and young physicians with patience, humor, and high expectations.

• Surgery — where skill, precision, and calm defined his presence.

• Mentorship — helping young doctors find their footing, their confidence, and their calling.

He was known for his ability to see potential in others long before they saw it in themselves. Many of his trainees went on to become leaders, carrying forward his influence in hospitals and classrooms across the country.

Among his many awards, one stood out to him personally: being named Man of the Year by the American Cancer Society, a reflection of his dedication to women’s health, cancer prevention, and compassionate care.

Despite his demanding career, Dr. Breen lived fully and joyfully. At Johns Hopkins, he joined Delta Upsilon, where he famously “never studied and always partied,” a story he retold with a twinkle in his eye. In medical school, he joined another fraternity forming friendships that lasted a lifetime.

But his greatest pride was always his family. He built a home filled with laughter, debate,

curiosity, and unconditional love. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren grew up hearing his stories, absorbing his values, and witnessing firsthand what dedication, humility, and purpose look like.

Dr. James L. Breen leaves behind a legacy measured not only in professional achievements but in the countless lives he touched — the patients he cared for, the physicians he trained, the institutions he built, and the family he nurtured.

He will be remembered for his brilliance, his humor, his discipline, his generosity, and his unwavering belief in the power of education and service.

His life was a testament to what one person can build when they lead with purpose, curiosity, and heart.

Services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 10:00 am at St. Andrews by the Sea, 20 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC and a Celebration of Life following the service at the Sea Pines Country Club, 30 Governors Road, Hilton Head Island, SC.

In memory of James Breen, donations may be made to Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) Clinic of Hilton Head Island, SC online at vimclinic.org or via mail at Volunteers in Medicine, 15 Northridge Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926. Islandfuneralhome.com

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