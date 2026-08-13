Former Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players to play for United States team in Pan Am Games

August 14, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team enjoys another terrific season B-LAX-SHPstate final

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team enjoys another terrific season

June 17, 2026 243
Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys banner season BASE-SHP GNT

Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys banner season

June 10, 2026 251
Seton Hall Prep track athletes give good efforts at state Meet of Champions LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track athletes give good efforts at state Meet of Champions

June 10, 2026 187
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team reaches state final B-LAX-SHPvStAugustine

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team reaches state final

June 10, 2026 178

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