Former Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players to play for United States team in Pan Am Games

WEST ORANGE — Two former outstanding Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players have been selected to play for the United States team for the upcoming Pan American Men’s Lacrosse Championship in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Pan American Games are scheduled for Aug. 16-23 and serve as a qualifier for the 2027 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in Japan.

Among the 22-man roster announced by USA Lacrosse is the 2026 Tewaaraton Award winner Shawn Lyght of Notre Dame and former Rutgers goalie Colin Kirst.

Lyght, a 2023 SHP graduate, earned First Team All-State and All-American honors as a senior, leading the Pirates to a 19-2 record and an appearance in the Non-Public A championship game.

Kirst is a 2016 SHP graduate who led the Pirates to a 15-5 record and the Non-Public A semifinals. He also earned First Team All-State and All-American honors. He played at Lehigh for three seasons before transferring to Rutgers for his last two seasons.

The U.S. opens pool play on Aug. 18 versus Puerto Rico and Aug. 19 versus Jamaica, before closing out pool play versus Colombia on Aug. 21. The other pool consists of Argentina, Canada, Mexico, United States., Virgin Islands and Haudenosaunee Nation.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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